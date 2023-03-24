Floyd Bryan Harp
WHITE OAK — Services for Floyd Bryan Harp, 90, of White Oak will be held with a visitation at 10 am and service at 11:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Lakeview Funeral Home with Jeff O’Rear officiating.
Floyd passed away March 22, 2023 at the age of 90 following a lengthy illness.
He was born February 15, 1933 in Atlanta, Texas to Wallace and Susie Harp. He grew up in Hallsville, Texas and attended Hallsville schools. Floyd met the love of his life, Patsy Brown at Greggton Church of Christ and they were married September 15, 1953 and remained married for 67 years.
Floyd spent some time after high school working and playing semi-pro baseball in East Texas. In 1953 he was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas for 2 years. After his service in the Army, he attended Kilgore College for 2 years and earned a vocational degree. He worked a short time at Kelly Plow in Longview and then went on to work as an operator at Texas Eastman for 32 years. He retired from Texas Eastman at the age of 57.
Floyd had hobbies of gardening, building, and flying radio control airplanes, and enjoying wildlife in his yard. He grew a great garden every spring and summer and he had a special gift for growing wonderful tomatoes, which he shared with many friends. His favorite hobby was radio control airplanes. He enjoyed flying them, teaching people to fly, and promoting the hobby. He was honored by his fellow RC Modeler club members by having their flying field named after him. Floyd had a kind heart when it came to animals. He fed birds, wildlife, and stray animals that would wander up to the house. He never turned them away.
He was a faithful member of the Greggton and Judson Road Church of Christ. He loved God and his creation.
He was preceded in death by his father Wallace Harp, his mother Susie Harp, his wife Patsy Harp, a daughter Gail Harp, a sister Johnnie Gibson, and a brother Aubrey Lee Stokes.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Harp, Rick Harp and his wife BJ Harp; niece Tammy Simpson and her husband David Simpson and daughter Lindsey Simpson; a nephew Mark Donley and his wife Nancy; four grandchildren Brian, Morgan, Jacob, and Brett; two great grandchildren Lucy Harp and Riley Pavlatos.
The family would like to thank the medical staff of Texas Oncology and Hearts Way Hospice for their loving care. They would also like to thank the many friends for their thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hearts Way Hospice or your local animal shelter.
