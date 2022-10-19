Floyd Edward Wingo, SR.
WHITE OAK — Floyd Edward Wingo, Sr. was born December 30, 1937 in Karnack, Texas to the late Willie and Lallie Johnson Wingo. He passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in White Oak, Texas. One of nine children, Floyd enjoyed playing and hunting in the woods around Caddo Lake and he skipped school as often as possible. He enjoyed telling the story of how a truancy officer and teacher would visit the home looking for him and his brother. The teacher would call for him, “Floyd, oh Floyd...” and upon hearing the teacher’s voice, Floyd would run that much faster. This went on until the truancy office met with Floyd’s father, informing him of a $25 fine for every day the boys were not at school. The act of skipping school did not occur as often after that meeting.
Mr. Wingo married Alice Ann Cheney Wingo on December 27, 1962 and together, they raised nine children and two grandchildren while living in White Oak, Texas. Through the years, while raising his family, Floyd worked for Letourneau, White Oak ISD, Longview Construction, and Gregg County Road and Bridge, retiring from Gregg County with 28 years of service in the year 2000. After retirement, he worked for J&H Plant Construction until he was at least 78 years old. Mr. Wingo enjoyed his work with many known projects throughout East Texas - assisting in the building of the dam at Lake of the Pines, the building of Interstate 20 in Harrison County, railroad right of ways near Beckville, as well as many roads in Gregg County. In addition to work, Floyd enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was a member of the White Oak Bass Club for over 50 years.
Floyd E. Wingo, Sr. is survived by two of his sisters, Betty Murphy and Martha Kelley; his children, Davis Wingo and wife Karen, Shannon Wingo, Teresa Baker, Sharon Schafer, Johnny Wingo and wife Renee, Floyd Wingo Jr. and wife Karon, Alvin Wingo and wife Amy; grandchildren that they raised, Chris Garrett and Rusti Morgan and husband Michael; and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice, six siblings; Alvin, Kenneth, Ethel, Lilly, Barbara, and Ruby; and two daughters, Teresa May and Marina Kisner.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A graveside service will be held at New White Oak Cemetery on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2 PM.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
