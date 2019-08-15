Floyd Jeneatta Johnson, 94, of Big Sandy, TX passed peacefully after a life well lived in Longview, Texas on August 8, 2019. Jeneatta is survived by her four children Laverne Gillaspie, Melvin Wright Jr., Frances Koledoye, and Sandra Parker in addition to 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jeneatta is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Maggie Flanagan, her brothers (Ralph, Taft, Lloyd, & Charles), her first husband Melvin Wright, and second husband Herman Johnson. Visitation will be held August 16, 2019 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home, 2001 S. Green St. Longview, TX. Her life will be celebrated Saturday, August 17, 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Christ at Harris Chapel, 11234 FM 2011 E. Longview, TX 75652.
BIG SANDY — “It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.”
