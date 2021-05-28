Floyd Louis Todd
LONGVIEW — Floyd Louis Todd was born on November 7, 1926, to parents Oda and Jimmie Todd. He was one of four children.
Floyd graduated from Longview High School in 1944. After high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps at the age of 18. He was stationed in Denver and then served in the Philippines.
After his military service, Floyd enrolled in the University of Texas and graduated with a degree in business. Except for his beloved family, UT was his lifelong great love, even though Austin was full of all those liberals!
Floyd married Sue Whitehead Hargrove in 1957 and became a great father to Pam, he instilled in his new daughter a great love of the longhorns.
Floyd and Sue moved to Charleston, South Carolina in 1971, where they both worked for the federal government at the Naval Weapons Station. They both returned to Longview after retirement in 1988. Floyd and Sue were members of the First Baptist Church of Longview and loved the Lord.
Floyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue, and his three siblings, O.L., David, and Frances. He is survived by daughter Pam Hobbs of Westminster, Colorado, beloved granddaughter Kasey Hobbs of Westminster, Colorado, and various nieces and nephews and loving in-laws.
Hook ‘Em Horns!
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. The service will be lived streamed on the Welch Funeral Home Livestream Page on Facebook. Online condolences and a link for the livestream can be found at CammackFamily.com
