Fornest James Coleman, Jr.
HAWKINS — Service For Fornest James Coleman, Jr. 72 of Hawkins will be at Noon, Saturday at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins. Burial will follow in The Beaver Cemetery Hawkins.
Fornest, was born October 8, 1948. He died on August 29, at Trinity Mother Frances Tyler.
He served in The United States Army.
The viewing will be Friday, August 10, from 1 pm until 6 pm at The D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West in Gladewater.
