Frances Adele Tucker
LONGVIEW — Frances Adele Tucker, 64, went to be with the Lord on September 8th, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, TX. Fran was talented in working with ceramics and gifted as a florist for many years. She enjoyed camping, doing for others, and the simple pleasures in life.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Luther and Frances Braden; mother, Christine Thomason and in-laws, Oscar and Nell Tucker.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Charles Tucker; her two sons, Shannon Ferguson and Brandon Tucker and wife, Mary; daughter-in-law, Amanda Ferguson; three grand daughters, Bailey Ferguson, McKenzie and McKayla Tucker; father, Merle Thomason; sister, Merlene Whitfield and husband, Johnny; sister-in-law, Lana Snider and husband Steve, and niece, Emily Snider.
She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.