Frances Delana Mettle
LONGVIEW — Frances Delana Mettle passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28,2023, at the age of 92. She was born in Boynton Beach, Florida and grew up in Topeka, Kansas. She traveled frequently with her parents, Alfred and Laura Scott. Fran graduated from Topeka High School and attended Kansas State University where she met the love of her life, Richard Mettle. They were married at Grace Cathedral in Topeka. Fran and Dick lived in many places from Texas to Alaska and in between. They retired to Longview, where they lived for over forty years.
Frances was predeceased by her husband, Richard Mettle and her parents. She is survived by her children, Susan; Sandra; Patricia; and Steven. She also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at 906 Padon St. in Longview, Texas on Saturday, July 1, 2023. There will be a reception following the service. The service will also be streamed on the Trinity Episcopal Church Facebook page.
Fran was a compassionate woman so we ask that In lieu of flowers please donate to Trinity Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice.
