Frances Ferguson
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Frances Ferguson, 77, of Gladewater will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Rosedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Frances passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Frances was born September 26, 1943 in Gladewater to the late Charlie Calvin Greer and Edna Lorene Ward. Frances worked at Truman Smith as a CNA, Activities Director and on the Medical Transport Team. She would later work for the Gladewater Housing Authority. Frances enjoyed fishing, cooking (she was known as the “Dessert Queen”) and above all spending time with family and friends. Her true love was NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. When she wasn’t watching the races, she was cheering for the Texas Rangers or watching the Little League World Series. Frances will not soon be forgotten by all the loving family and friends she leaves behind.
Frances is survived by her children Toni Gruver and husband Martin and Drennan Pope and wife Edie; step-children Dean Ferguson and wife Denise and Vickie Kiefer and husband Paul; brother-in-law Paul Butler; step-daughter-in-law Marie Ferguson; grandchildren Blake Weston and wife Danny, Codi Smith and wife Peggy, Amanda Reynolds, Megan Reynolds, Kevin Ferguson and Andrew Ferguson; great grandchildren Parker and Mia, who will join the family in May, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by husband Doyle Ferguson, her parents, siblings Joyce, Corkey, Sue, Pat, and Kelly, step-son Dave Ferguson and grandson Kyle Ferguson.
