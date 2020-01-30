Frances “Fran” Johns

Fran was born on June 2, 1936 in Atlanta, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Mamie Johnson. She graduated from Arp High School where she was an Arp Tiger’s Cheerleader. Fran also attended and graduated from Kilgore College. Mrs. Johns spent over fifty years in the office supply business, 30 years as owner of the Office Center in Kilgore. Fran attended Forest Home Baptist Church, where she enjoyed being a part of the Women of Worth Sunday School Class. She enjoyed playing Pokeno with her friends and was a past member of the former Pilot Club in Kilgore. Fran was an accomplished Baker and loved her time spent with family and especially her grand-babies.
She is survived by her daughters, Jan Vestal of Kilgore, Sheryl Atkins and husband Mark of Houston and Jamie Hanks of Kilgore; sisters Nancy McConnell of Kilgore and Terri Dowd and husband Mike of Atlanta; brothers, David Johnson( Bobbie) of Gladewater and Mike Johnson and wife Jo of Odessa; grandchildren Drew Allen, Sophia Atkins and Halie Hanks; great granddaughter, Shere Allen; great grandson, Greysyn Goff; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and many friends. Fran was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. “Jamie” Johns; sisters, Peggy Parr and Edna King; brother, Charles Johnson
