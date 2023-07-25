Frances “Fran” McDade
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Frances “Fran” McDade, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited on Monday, July 24th, 2023 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m.. The family will receive friends afterwards for a time of visitation from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM. Fran was born on August 16, 1938 in and died on July 19, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com .
