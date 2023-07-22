A Life Celebration® funeral service for Frances "Fran" McDade, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited on Monday, July 24th, 2023 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m.. The family will receive friends afterwards for a time of visitation from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM. Fran was born on August 16, 1938 in and died on July 19, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- KPOT in Longview opens in old Luby's building
- BOOMER SOONER: Longview's Taylor Tatum chooses Oklahoma
- Ceremony remembers former Longview High School Principal James Brewer
- Longview ISD to settle additional special education abuse claim
- Longview ISD approves 2023-24 pay raises for all employees
- Hoberecht resigns as KC hoops coach
- Answer Line: Longview apartments almost finished
- One person dies in fire at Longview mobile home park
- DPS identifies two men killed in Monday crash
- 2023 All East Texas Baseball
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.