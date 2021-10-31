Frances Gayle Ebner
KILGORE — Frances Gayle Ebner, 97, of Kilgore, Texas, passed away October 18, 2021.
Gayle was born December 18, 1923, in Holland, Texas, to Alton and Burma Butler. After graduating from high school in Beaumont, Texas, she worked in banking while waiting for her fiancé, Eugene Ebner, to return from World War 2. After two long years apart, they were married March 8, 1943. Together, they had four children, and had celebrated their sixtieth anniversary just before “Whitey” passed in 2003. They were both members of First Baptist Church of Liberty City.
Gayle was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and loved her family more than anything throughout her life. She was known best for her positive attitude and love for life, her tireless work ethic, and her seemingly endless creative gifts and artistic talents which she used not only to provide for her family, but to bless others. She loved making little girls happy with her own designs of beautiful doll clothes which she became famous for in East Texas, receiving a forty-year award for her booth in the Gladewater Craft Show. She also sewed children’s clothes and knitted hats for the missions outreach of her church, and baked cookies every week for her Sunday School class into her early nineties.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Sunny Ebner; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Frank Todd, Brenda and Sam Collins, and Janis and Bob Piland; her sister, Brooksie Silva; her brother, Alton Lee Butler; her seven grand-children, and twelve great grand-children; many nephews and nieces, and a large friend group and community.
At Gayle’s request, no formal service is planned.
