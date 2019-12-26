Frances was born April 3, 1930 to Louis and Blanche Grigsby in Seminole, Oklahoma. The family moved to Longview a couple of years later, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Longview High School in 1947 and attended Texas State Women’s University in Denton.
Fran was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She was married to Bill Harrell for 54 years before his death in 1994. They had two sons, Bobby and Mike Harrell.
The last twelve years of Fran’s life were spent at Buckner Westminster in Longview where she was loved and cared for beyond measure by Charlotte Wise and the incredible staff of the Harbor. She was happy, feisty, and filled with joy.
Fran’s families are her two sons, four grandchildren, and soon to be eleven great-grandchildren. Her oldest son and his family are Bobby (Connie) Harrell of Southlake, Lindsay Harrell (Jason) Flynt of Southlake with their two children, Macy and Jackson Flynt. Becca Harrell (Dr. John) Wallace of Dallas, and their family, Andrew, Margaux, John David, Matthew and soon to be baby brother. The younger Harrell son and his families are Mike (Denise) Harrell of Houston, and their two sons, Troy (Allye) Harrell of Tyler and children Kendall and Bo Harrell, Sam (Tabatha) Harrell of Houston, with children Sean and Wesley Harrell.
The family of origin of Frances Grigsby Harrell includes three siblings, Carolyn Grigsby (Bob) Feather, Dr. Jim (Wilena) Grigsby, and Nelda Grigsby (the late Jack) Strong.
Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rader Funeral home in Longview at 2 pm after a private graveside service.
To honor Fran’s memory, memorials can be made to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, 911 NW Loop 281, Suite 211-40, Longview, Texas 75604 or online at www.etxalz.org.
