Frances Helen Jackson Williams
LONGVIEW — Frances Helen Jackson Williams was born November 27, 1955 in Pittsburg, Texas and passed away at home in Longview on October 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Helen Clayton and James G. (Cherry) Jackson.Frances (Susie) attended East Texas University at Commerce before working for Axelson Inc., Hartford Insurance, and Consumer Credit Counseling. Susie loved traveling, shopping, and decorating. She also loved animals and never turned away a stray cat or dog. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Stan Williams, their son Eric, and their daughter Amber Wilkinson (Joel). She is also survived by her brothers Jimmy Jackson (Debbie), and Mike Jackson (Judy), as well as three nieces, a nephew, two step grandchildren, and a host of loving friends.
Her loved ones will miss the sweet smile that she offered at every visit, even on the last day of her life.
Visitation will be at 1:00 pm and services at 2:00 pm at Rader Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter or to the American Cancer Society.
