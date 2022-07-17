Frances Holloway
TATUM, TX — Frances Holloway, 80, of Longview, TX, passed away on Friday morning, July 15, 2022. Barbara Frances Holloway was born on April 12, 1942, in Longview to the late James Lowell and Helen Maxine Horn Holloway. She attended Judson schools. Frances worked as a cashier at B&B Grocery in Tatum until her retirement. She was a member of the Church of the Living Waters in Tatum. Frances was preceded in death by a son, Martin Jordan and brothers, Lowell and Richard Holloway.
She is survived by her children, Scott Jordan and wife Loida, Don Jordan and wife Lisa, and Karrie Shivers and husband Johnny; siblings, Bob Holloway and Claire London and husband Jack; grandchildren, Chant Jordan, Adam Burkheart, Jonathon Jordan, Scotty Ray Jordan, Roxanne Jordan, Ami Peck, Jeremy Jordan, Corey Jordan, Joey Shivers, and Lisa Rivera; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Chambers officiating. Interment will follow in Grace Hill Cemetery in Longview. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Chant Jordan, Adam Burkheart, Jeremy Jordan, Corey Jordan, Don Jordan and J.J. Shivers.
