Frances Inez Deutsch
LONGVIEW — Frances Inez Deutsch, best known as Inez or “Momzie”, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 17, 2021, at the age of 101. Inez was born in Upshur County, Texas, on April 21, 1920.
Inez was the matriarch of her family. She lived a long life with both hardships and great times. Inez could not be kept off a dance floor if she heard music, even at 101 years old. She was once quoted in the Longview News-Journal as saying, “The drummer plays so hard he shakes my chair, and it makes me jump up and dance! I like to cut up and have fun… I’m going to live until I die.” Well-known as “Momzie”, she celebrated each birthday with family and many friends, and planned her birthday parties all year long.
Inez was preceded in death by her husband, William Conrad “Buster” Deutsch; her daughter Betty Gail; son-in-law Dewayne Bruce; grandchildren Steven, Roy, and Kevin Bruce; her parents and two brothers.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Glenda Bruce; grandson, Kirk Bruce and wife Hollie; great-grandchildren, Brandy Bruce, Colin Bruce and wife Lyric, and Cade Bruce, Joshua Bruce, and Jeremy Bruce; and great-great-granddaughter, Layla Bruce. While Inez has now reunited with many loved ones in Heaven, she will be sorely missed by those left to cherish her memory and spirit.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, at 1:00pm at Welch’s Funeral Home, to be followed by funeral services at 2:00pm.
Inez’s advice on life: “Don’t just sit back and grow old. Kick your feet, get up, and have some fun!”.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.