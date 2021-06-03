Frances Jane Wade
GILMER — On May 31, 2021, Frances Jane Dougan Wade passed away. Jane was born outside of Emmet, AR, in Hempstead County, to Walter and Lucia Bain Dougan, on November 19, 1937. On April 9, 1958, she met John Wade and they were united in marriage on August 29, 1958. Jane was a stay-at-home mom until 1983 when she was employed by Walmart. After 15 1/2 years, she retired and then was the representative for Hallmark Card for 8 1/2 years. She is survived by her husband of 63 1/2 years, 3 sons; Steve and wife, Sandy, Alan and wife, Debbie and Chad, all of Gilmer; one brother, Dale Dougan of Emmet, AR; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 5 nephews and 2 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Thomas Ray Dougan and Jack Dougan; and a sister, Helen Kidd. Services will be held at 2pm Friday, June 4th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment will be in Kelsey Cemetery. No official visitation with family. Viewing will by 1 hour prior to the service.
