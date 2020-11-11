Frances Jean Stewart
Frances Jean Stewart, 80 of Gilmer, TX was born July 24, 1940 in Mineola, TX to the late Homer and Imogene McManus Henderson and passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home in Gilmer. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family members.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James Luther Stewart; son, Robert Dodson and wife, Betsy; daughter Chastity Baker and husband, Edwin; granddaughter Ally Baker; sister, Carolyn Milliorn; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Rickey and Billy Ray Dodson; and granddaughter, Alicia Grace Baker.

