Frances Jean Stewart

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James Luther Stewart; son, Robert Dodson and wife, Betsy; daughter Chastity Baker and husband, Edwin; granddaughter Ally Baker; sister, Carolyn Milliorn; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Rickey and Billy Ray Dodson; and granddaughter, Alicia Grace Baker.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.