Frances Jean Utzman
Celebration of Life Services for Frances Jean Utzman, age 98, of Longview, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, Longview with the Reverend David Farmer officiating. Interment will be in Memory Park Cemetery. Mrs. Utzman passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
She was born November 13, 1920 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Lloyd and Elma Moore Sides. She had previously lived in Smackover and Gurdon, Arkansas before moving to Longview in 1931. She was a graduate of Pine Tree High School and Kilgore College.
Her first job was selling tickets at the Ritz Theatre in Greggton while attending college. She had also worked at Leland Equipment, R.G. LeTourneau, GMAC, and retired as Assistant Vice President after 25 years with the First National Bank of Longview.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Longview. She enjoyed reading, history, genealogy, and surfing the Internet.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Utzman; her parents; and a sister, Dorothy Wood.
She is survived by two sons, Jon Utzman and wife Deborah of Longview, and Brian Utzman of Diana; two grandsons, Chris White and wife Jennifer of Bedford, and Jay Utzman of Longview; great-grandchildren Madison, Isaac and Britton White of Bedford, Matthew Utzman of Houston; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartis Longview for their care.
