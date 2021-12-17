Frances Louise Brewer
HENDERSON — A loving wife and caring mother passed away on Sunday December 12,2021. Frances was born in Jacksonville, Texas to Charles Dee and Gertrude Frances Jackson February 6, 1944. She married Melvin Brewer in October,1962. Frances was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at Elderville Community Building, 2/12/22 from 1-5 PM.
