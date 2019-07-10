She is survived by her daughter, Janie Wilson of Torrance, CA; grandchildren: Derek Wilson of Torrance, CA, Damian Wilson of Apple Valley, CA, Charlie Presnell of Chatsworth, GA, Marvin Hollis and his wife Ann of Fairmount, GA; great grandchildren: Gissille, Victoria and Prestley Wilson, Kara Hollis, Dallas Gollner, Vincent Palazzola and Lexi Church; great great grandchildren: Phillip and Vincent; brother: Billy West of Chatsworth, GA; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Harold Hollis, three sisters: Kathleen Hudspeth, Evelyn Price, Louise Kenney; two brothers: Winford West, and Robert West. A time of visitation with her family will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, TX, with a Service to Celebrate her life beginning at 11 in the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home, with Rev. Bobby Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Moseley Parkway, Longview, TX 75604.
Frances Marie Fitzgerald
Frances Marie Fitzgerald, 90, of Longview passed away June 30, 2019 in a local nursing center. She was born July 20, 1928 in Etowah County, Alabama to Ernest and Stella Blackwell West. She married C. Roland Fitzgerald and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2006. She loved to make quilts, taking care of the neighborhood animals, especially the stray cats that came around her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Janie Wilson of Torrance, CA; grandchildren: Derek Wilson of Torrance, CA, Damian Wilson of Apple Valley, CA, Charlie Presnell of Chatsworth, GA, Marvin Hollis and his wife Ann of Fairmount, GA; great grandchildren: Gissille, Victoria and Prestley Wilson, Kara Hollis, Dallas Gollner, Vincent Palazzola and Lexi Church; great great grandchildren: Phillip and Vincent; brother: Billy West of Chatsworth, GA; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Harold Hollis, three sisters: Kathleen Hudspeth, Evelyn Price, Louise Kenney; two brothers: Winford West, and Robert West. A time of visitation with her family will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, TX, with a Service to Celebrate her life beginning at 11 in the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home, with Rev. Bobby Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Moseley Parkway, Longview, TX 75604.
