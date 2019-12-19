spotlight
Frances McCurry
Frances McCurry
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Frances McCurry, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, December 20th, 2019 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation prior to the service from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Frances was born on July 29, 1923 in Texarkana, Arkansas and died on December 14, 2019 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.