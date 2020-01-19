Frances Sample

Mrs. Sample was born September 15, 1930 in Henderson, Texas and was the only child of Gip and Melba Cochran Hudson. She graduated Henderson High School in 1947 and attended Kilgore Junior College. At Kilgore, she was a proud member of the Kilgore Rangerettes and was the Miss Rusk County of 1949. It was at Kilgore where she met her future husband, Clark Sample, Jr. of Longview, whom she loved very much.
Clark and Frances were married for over sixty years and raised their four children in Longview. Frances enjoyed her children, spending time at Lake Cherokee, vacationing at Padre Island with her family and friends and creating memories with her grandchildren at the ranch.
Mrs. Sample is survived by her four children, Carol Sample of Longview, Don Sample, and his wife Donna, of Houston, Susan Sample Wallace, and her husband Jim, of Longview and Robert Sample, and his wife Molly, of Houston, her nine grandchildren: Carson Sample, Father Clark Sample, Allison Sample Ferguson (Brice), Stephen Sample (Carter), Adam Graham (Kelly), Michael Graham, Connor Graham (Rachel), Katherine Graham and Teresa Sample, as well as her seven great grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Sally Sample Graves of Hunt, her nephew, Clark Graves and niece, Catherine Graves, both of Austin and Lorraine Hudson of San Antonio, her cousin.
The family wishes to thank Crystal Hubbard, Hope Pollard, Ruby Brown, Rosie Sebron, Jo Coleman and Clara Eiglebiger for their loving care of our mother.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
