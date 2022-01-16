Frank Blackburn Lucy
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Frank Blackburn Lucy A good man has left us. Frank loved his Lord, his family and his cows. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, brother Jerry Lucy, sister-in-law Woodie Lucy, brother Dan Lucy and brother-in-law TR Wathen. He is survived by his sister Julia Ann Wathen of California and sister-in-law Ann Lucy of Longview, cousin John Harvey Butts of San Augustine, daughter and son-in-law Leisa and Mark Lorenz of Elderville, son Kevin Nalley of Houston, and son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Jill Nalley of Georgetown along with 12 grandchildren: Rebekah, her husband Will, Christopher, his wife Melynie, Clayton, Claire, Paul, Sarah, her husband Ben, Gavin, Jessica, Mileah, Julia, Jane, and Joy and 3 great-grandchildren: Emmett, Lucy and Samuel and beloved niece and nephews. Frank was the youngest of four children born to Annie Fambrough Lucy and Jerry Lucy on July 28, 1928 and he passed away in the home he was born in on January 13, 2022 in Elderville. Frank attended Longview ISD schools, served his country in the Korean War, and worked for the USPS as a rural mail carrier. One of his great loves was raising cattle on the family farm. He was an active member of First Christian Church of Longview (Cornerstone Class) and Peatown Christian Church where he served as a trustee for over 50 years. Visitation with the family will begin at 10am on Monday, January 17th at Peatown Christian Church followed by a memorial service at 11am at the same location. Funeral arrangements are provided by Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family would like to thank Hospice of East Texas for their care and compassion.
