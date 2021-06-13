Frank Carr, Jr.

Frank was born on November 29, 1930 in Mt. Vernon to William Franklin and Rachel Bridges Carr. He died on Friday, June 11, 2021.
He was a member of Church on the Rock and Lone Star Masonic Lodge. Frank retired from Lone Star Steel where he worked as an electrical switchman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Christine Carr and brother John Carr.
Survived by son James F. Carr of Daingerfield; daughter Kay Carr Stewart and husband Eddie of Daingerfield ; brother Olan Carr of Winnsboro; sister Brinda Dolph of Pittsburg; 3 grandchildren Christy Elaine Carr, Christopher Mac “Mackey” Stewart and James Patrick Stewart; 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 1 till 2 Monday at the church.
Online Condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
