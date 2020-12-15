Frank Garbs Jr.
VIDOR — Frank Garbs, 87 of Orange died Friday, December 11th, 2020 at his residence. A native of Port Arthur, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. He lived in Longview, TX for 20+ years. He was a retired Chemical Maintenance Engineer for Cain Chemical in Beaumont for 27 years. Frank enjoyed fishing and hunting. He served his country in the U.S Navy during the Korean War. He served on the U.S.S. Oriskany CV 34 Air Craft Carrier the Mighty O. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Frank was preceded in death by parents Frank and Mary Garbs, sister Betty Lou McCullough, brother Charles Garbs, granddaughter Macayla Santana. He is survived by his sons Charles Garbs of Hemphill, TX and Jeff Garbs of Los Angeles, CA, daughter Betty Garbs of Orange, TX, honorary daughter Melissa Reynolds of Vidor, TX, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
