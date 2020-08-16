Frank Hutchinson
LONGVIEW — Services for Frank Hutchison of Longview will be held at the Rosewood Park Mausoleum on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Rosewood Park. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Frank loved his church and family. He was a Christian and a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Longview. He retired from Detroit Steel and Lone Star Steel. He was born to Lennafay McKinley and Lewis Woodard Hutchison in Portsmouth, Ohio on September 8, 1940.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Donna Wiley Hutchison; sons Frank Hutchison, Jr., Joe Hutchison, Timothy and wife Lannae and Jason Hutchison. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
