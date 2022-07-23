Frank Morris Mason Jr.
LONGVIEW — Frank Morris (Brick) Mason, Jr. died July 19, 2022, at his home in Longview. He was born December 30, 1947, in Dallas TX to the late Frank Morris Mason, Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Ray Mason.
Frank attended school at Highland Park in Dallas and graduated from Midland Lee in 1966. He served in the Army Rangers in Vietnam where he received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for valor. After graduating from the University of Texas in Austin, he received his Doctorate of Law from St. Mary’s University before moving to Longview to practice law. In 1971, he married the love of his life, Laurie Nan Chatham Mason, in San Antonio, TX. They had three children and were married for 46 years before her passing in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his devoted wife Laurie, his brother William Mason, and his sister Allison Mason.
Frank is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Rie Mason Shadock (Daniel), and their two children, Jackson and Henry of New York; two sons, John Chatham Mason and Matthew Everett Mason of Longview; sister Elizabeth Mason Stroup (Dan) of Longview; three nieces, one nephew, his beloved dog Molly, and countless extended family and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation: bit.ly/frankmason
