Frank Peacock, III
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Frank Peacock, III will be held at 10am, Friday May 12, 2023, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview with Rev. Mike Maxwell officiating. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at 9am. Interment will follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Frank Peacock went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 8th, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.
Frank was born January 31, 1930, in Marlin, Texas. He lived a wonderful 93 years. He was the son of Frank Peacock, Jr., and Juanita Mae.
Frank is preceded in death by his brother Richard Peacock and a sister, Virginia Mae whom he never met until his passing because she went to be with the Lord the day she was born.
Frank graduated from Marlin High School in 1947 then enlisted into the US Navy in 1948. During his enlistment he was stationed at US Naval Base, Kodiak, AK, Amphibious Base, Coronado, CA and was abord the USS Navarro. He was honorably discharged in 1953 as a 2nd Class Petty Officer, (SK2). He earned a Good Conduct Medal and the Occupational Force Ribbon (6th Fleet, Mediterranean Sea, Korean War). Frank later graduated from the University of Houston in 1958. Frank worked as a self-employed public accountant in Longview from 1967-2018 when he retired after 51 years.
Frank was married to Dorothy Peacock for 46 years until her passing in 2001. He is survived by his son Wendell Peacock, one grandson Sean Peacock and his wife Mary, and a great grandson Elliott Peacock. Frank is also survived by his daughter Amy Peacock Tillman and her husband Scott.
Frank was kind, caring, giving, and compassionate. He loved his family, his friends, his church family, and he loved life. He is at peace and free of pain with all his loved ones and his Maker.
