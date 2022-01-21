Frank S. Brocato
WHITE OAK — Frank Brocato, 36, of White Oak passed away peacefully January 16, 2022, with family by his side. He was born August 25th, 1985, to Carol and Tony Brocato.
Frank graduated Longview High School in 2004 where he excelled in football and other sports. He enjoyed a career in telecommunications. Frank spent his free time with his family, being outdoors gardening, or fishing. He passed his love of sports to his only child Abby, the joy of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Ronald Sugden. He is survived by his wife of 17 years Elizabeth Blalock- Brocato and daughter Abigail Blalock-Brocato. Brothers Brett Broom, Shawn Broom, Tony Brocato Jr, and Christopher Brocato and sister Kerry Sugden survive their youngest sibling. Three nieces, two nephews & numerous in-laws mourn Frank’s loss.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Hope Community Church 1105 Lake Drive in Longview, Rev. Mark Horner officiating.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.