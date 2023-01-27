Frankie Davis Galloway
AVINGER — Frank was born in 1938 in Dallas, TX to Thomas Irvie Galloway and Mary Lucille Galloway. He and his family moved to Omaha, Texas where he grew up, graduating in 1956 from Paul Pewitt High School in Naples, Texas. He attended Texas A & M University, Texarkana, and Southern Arkansas University on a football scholarship.
He joined the USAF in 1958, specializing in radio operations for two years in Germany where he met his first wife, Edith Altmaier. Upon completion of his military service, he joined the Dallas Police Department, serving there from 1962-1968.
After he obtained his pilot license, he became a flight instructor at Redbird Airport in Dallas, which launched his career in corporate aviation flying for Hunt Oil in Dallas.
In 1974, he married Norma Stacy, moved to Pasadena, Texas, and began flying for Marathon Oil. Frank and Norma moved to Gilmer, Texas in 1984 where he continued his career in corporate aviation, flying for Lacy Corp., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., and other companies. He served as the LeTourneau University Director of Security from 1992 until his retirement in 2005. Frank and Norma created Texas Piney Woods Realty in 2001 in Avinger, Texas.
Frank was a man who loved the outdoors. His greatest joys were his horses, his dogs, boating, and sports. In fact, Frank “played all the sports” growing up, including football, basketball, and tennis during his college days at Texarkana College and Southern Arkansas University on a football scholarship. Frank continued his athletic endeavors while in the Air Force by playing football and tennis. He continued his love of tennis playing men’s doubles with the Longview Tennis Association and a Hughes Springs men’s group for many years.
He was a man of great character. He loved the Lord, was humble, kind, generous, and giving. He loved his wife and family very much.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Irvie Galloway and Mary Lucille Galloway, brother, James Randall Galloway, his sister, Caroline Joan McCord, and niece, Sherry Fletcher.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Galloway, his daughters, Andrea Elliott, Leslie Galloway, and Jennifer Lewellen, son, Frank T. Galloway, stepsons, Kelly Moore and Terry Moore, nephews Dr. Joe Galloway, Scott Galloway, and Mike Connelly, nieces, Julie Connelly, Shanna Toomey, grandchildren, Victoria and Rachel Elliott, Andrew Lewellen, Christen Diehl, Emily Lewellen, step grandchildren Lindsey, Kristen and Michael Moore, Luke and Cole Moore, three great grandchildren, and many loving cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Lamont and Dr. Taylor at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Plano, and the many wonderful nurses for their compassionate care, and Pastor Nolan of Concord Baptist Church in Omaha, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Avinger Food Pantry 13714 FM 729, Avinger, TX 75630.
