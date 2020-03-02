Frankie Jo Graham Ruffino

Born March 15, 1933, in Longview, Texas to Ollie Dee Hearn Graham and Frank Edgar Graham. Died February 29, 2020, Longview, Texas.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Preston Ruffino, her sisters, Susie and Shirley, and her great-granddaughter Lindsey Paige Tabor.
She is survived by her son, Richard Wade and his wife Margaret, of Longview and her daughter, Brenda Fowler and her husband Gene of Ft. Worth, her grandchildren, Amanda Wade Tabor and her husband Jeff of Wylie, Texas, Derek Dennis Wade of Longview, Amy Fowler of Ft. Worth, Cameron Fowler and his wife Amy of Ft. Worth, and her great-grandchildren, Brittany Lynn Tabor of Wylie, Danica Joyce Wade of Longview and Jackson Sherrill of Ft. Worth.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Highland Pines Nursing Home in Longview. They also want to acknowledge her special friends, Mabelle Henderson and Judy Funderburk, along with the Care Team of First Methodist Church in Longview, Texas. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.