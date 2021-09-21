Frankie Marshall Herrin
LONGVIEW — Frankie Jean Marshall Herrin 78 years old departed this earthly life to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born in Beaumont, TX on December 30, 1942. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Hoy Herrin, Sons Stephen Mark Herrin and wife Debbie, Stuart Craig Herrin and wife Becky, Grandsons Christopher Lynn Herrin and fiancé Amber Maines, Matthew James Herrin and wife Chelsea, Granddaughter Ashley Elizabeth Melander and husband Dan and 6 great grandchildren.
Frankie was a navy wife for 13 years and was able to travel and live in several states and two foreign countries of Okinawa and England. While in England she was able to visit several countries including France, Germany, Switzerland, and Holland. She and Hoy loved the RV life and traveled extensively throughout the US including Canada and Alaska. She had visited every state except Washington and Oregon.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were very special to her, and she loved them all dearly. Her church was special as well and she faithfully attended and worked on my different projects including church secretary while she was healthy enough to do so. She was especially proud of her mission trip to Jamaica and her work with Longview interfaith hospitality network.
For 22 years she and Hoy lived at Lake Cherokee. She loved having friends out for dinner cruises or just hanging out on the water. She was a great cook and loved showing off her cooking skills for Sunday School parties or fund-raising events. Holidays in the future will not be the same without Grandma but we will all rejoice in knowing her spirit is always present.
Funeral services will be held at Winterfield United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.