Franklin Duane McCarty
LONGVIEW — Franklin Duane McCarty passed away on Sept. 25, 2021, after a brief but gallant fight this month. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at First Christian Church Longview. Funeral service will be officiated by the Rev. Britt Norvell. Burial arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home.
Frank is survived by his wife of 27 years, Amy Geiger McCarty; his three children: Emily McCarty, Rachel McCarty, and Ian McCarty. His extended family reaches far and wide with his step mother, Debbie Brown and siblings, James, Karen, Stacy, and Tammy, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his birth parents, Cynthia Ann Witt and Duane Eldon McCarty; his stepfather, Bobby Brown, his grandfather, Bill Wade, and grandmother, Evelyn Spencer Wade.
Frank was born December 8, 1961, in McKinney TX. He loved God, music, food, politics and sports. God was his compass and his rock in which everything came from; music was in his soul; cooking and feeding others was his love language; politics were a heated conversation many times over; and sports were more than just a game. Talking sports with him was not just a simple conversation; there were stats and mental part of the game that were in his calculations. If you were fed a meal by Frank, he loved you and he never took shortcuts to make a special meal. If you sat around playing music or talking about music, he bared his soul to you. And if you talked politics with him, he didn’t mince his words.
He loved his family with every breathe of his body. He and Amy married in February 1994 and moved to Longview soon after. His three children were the love of his life. Frank had a soft spot for animals and many pets were part of his life too. Soon after moving to Longview TX he started working at Bogel Sales which became Olmsted-Kirk and recently became Lindenmeyr Munroe. His co-workers and customers were part of his life too. He treated many of his co-workers and customers like family.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to either Good Shepherd Anglican Church or Amigos Gatos TNR – Good Shepherd Anglican Church has an online portal on their website GSALT.org. Gatos Amigos TNR, you make a check payable to: Longview Paw, P.O. Box 808, Longview TX 75606. Please write Gatos Amigos TNR in memory of Frank McCarty on check.
