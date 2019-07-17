spotlight
Fred "Freddie" Sutton
Fred “Freddie” Sutton
Mr. Sutton was born September 23, 1940, in Longview to the Earnest Carlos Sutton and Constance Lorraine Jones. He lived in White Oak, graduating from White Oak High School.
Survivors are son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Ashley Sutton of White Oak; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Jason Carr of Frisco; grandchildren, Skylar Sutton and wife, Shaley; Hayden Nichols; Slade Sutton; Kade Davis, Cayman Nichole Sutton; Cayman Ashley Sutton; and Campbell Sutton of White Oak; Ashtin and Nick Carr of Frisco; great-granddaughter, Aibree Davis; sister, Denise Steele; sisters-in-law, Judy Griffin and Sharon Richardson; brother- in-law, Mike Bills and wife, Kay; and numerous nieces and nephews. Freddie was preceded in death by his older brother, Don Sutton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Welch Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.
A private family interment will be held at the White Oak Cemetery at a later date.
Full obituary and online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.