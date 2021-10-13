Freddie E. R. Fitzgerald
GILMER — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Freddie Fitzgerald, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 14th, 2021 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Freddie was born on January 31, 1932 in Longview, Texas and died on October 10, 2021 on his ranch in Upshur County. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
