Freddie Jean Burk
LONGVIEW — Freddie Jean Burk passed away at the age of 95 on September 9, 2022 and was reunited with her husband Otis J. Burk and many beloved relatives and friends in heaven. The oldest of two children, she was born at home in the Walker’s Mill community outside of Hallsville, Texas on April 16,1927 to Fred and Tessie Whyte Bunt. She grew up surrounded by relatives on the same street in Walker’s Mill, where the Bunt and Walker families ran a productive sawmill in the 1940’s and 50’s. Her mother Tessie ran a general store near the sawmill and kept their books even as she lost her husband Fred to a heart condition and gave birth to a son Rayford Daniel Bunt just two weeks after Fred’s death. Freddie fondly recalled the days before electric lights were commonly used in her rural area and the delight of seeing a Christmas tree lit up for the first time, of when the picture show in Marshall cost 12 cents, and how she used to shop at Jo Wiseman’s, a three-story department store. First cousins were plentiful in Walker’s Mill, and they grew up together.
Freddie graduated from Hallsville High School in 1945 and attended BMI business school in Longview, Texas, where she met Otis Jackson Burk. They married in 1947. Otis’s career took them to Wichita Falls and San Antonio and finally back to Longview a few years after their family grew with a daughter; Janis Kay Burk.
Freddie was a devoted mother and homemaker. She participated in many activities such as Bluebird den mother, elementary school committees, and high school band boosters. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband on trips he was awarded through his job as an insurance salesman for American National Insurance. Freddie had many hobbies such as gardening, decoupage, cake decorating, and in her later years, corresponding through the mail. She delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and participated in the Longview Women’s Forum. An active member of Greggton United Methodist Church for decades, she made long-lasting friendships within her church family and loved when Sunday would arrive. Her years there were blessed with wonderful pastors; Harral Dunnam and Ricky Ricks to name two.
She delighted in spending time with her first grandchild, Ty, born in 1986, and as he grew, she attended his high school band contests and other events. Freddie also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her brother Dan. She took a part time job at the Pine Tree Elementary school cafeteria and made many life-long friends with her coworkers. As the years progressed, Otis fell ill with dementia, and she cared for him for several years in their home and at the nursing home until his death in 2015. In her late 80’s she volunteered to listen to second graders read aloud at the local school. She loved meeting all the children and encouraging those who struggled a little. She was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2018. Her positive attitude and fine example as a Godly woman were blessings to all who knew her. She never met a stranger and was quick with a sincere compliment.
Freddie will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and friends: daughter Janis Burk Goodman of Austin, Texas with son-in-law Britt and granddaughter Meredith; grandson Ty Koesel and great grandchildren Layla and Bradley; sister-in-law Mona Hodges; nephew Chris Bunt (Celia) and their children Elizabeth and Andrew; niece Amanda Bunt Holdredge (Derek) and their children Kate and Allison; nieces Linda Warnix Bloodworth Allen (Paul), Lisa Singleton, Cindi Hodges Betts, Pam Burk Hinch (Todd); nephews Randy Warnix (Lisa), Dennis Hodges (Ginny); first cousins Jerry Bunt (Janice), Barnie Wilton Bunt (Jean), Ruby Joyce Jackson (James Robert), and Janette Bunt Jones; and Uncle Bill Whyte (Mary Ann). She also loved and was loved by many grandnieces, nephews, and cousins. She Is preceded in death by her father Fred Bunt, mother Tessie, brother Dan, and special Aunt Ruby Bunt Frazier as well as many other beloved family members and cousins with whom she couldn’t wait to reunite.
Special thanks to friend Debbie Barrow, who was like a daughter and made her later years joyous, caregiver Ashley Willis Porter, who became part of the family and gave loving care to Freddie, allowing her to live out her life at home as she always desired and to neighbor Lee Cole and family who always checked on her and welcomed her to family events. Special thanks as well to Dr. Srinivas Rangu and his staff and the nurses and therapists at Premier Home Health, especially Kayla Bowman and Denney Choate.
A visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 14 from 5 to 7 PM. A graveside service will be held at Noonday Cemetery outside Hallsville at 10 AM on Thursday, September 15. Memorials may be made to Greggton United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.