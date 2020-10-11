Freddie Lile Easterling

While he attended school in Hope, he made many lifelong friends and memories that he loved to share with all that would listen. After graduating high school, Freddie served 6 years in the United States National Guard while simultaneously taking classes at Texarkana Community College. It was during his time at college that he met the love of his life, Julie, whom he later married. Once his military service was complete, he began his 41 year career with Southwestern Bell/AT&T which brought the family to Longview, Texas in 1980. In the years following his retirement he enjoyed hunting, gardening, loving on his grandchildren, and spending his time in his yard swing. He also loved sharing stories and keeping in touch with his many treasured friends on FaceBook.
Freddie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, proud patriot and veteran, and a man of strong Christian faith. One of Freddie’s proudest accomplishments was his family. He considered himself lucky to have been blessed with three children. To them he was a superhero, and even as adults, they still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs, and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. The only thing that could shadow his love for his wife and kids is the immeasurable joy that his grandchildren brought to his life.
During the course of his medical treatments at Medical City Hospital in Dallas Freddie made many new friendships with the compassionate nurses, support staff, and particularly Dr. Estill Vance. Their expert care and support helped Freddie and family through a very difficult time and their kindness will never be forgotten.
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Easterling Brown; and niece, Wendy Brown Pharr. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Julie Easterling; children, Lisa Hulen and husband Scott, Leslie Packard and husband Alex, and Philip Easterling and wife Shavon; grandchildren, Zach Hulen, Dakota Hulen, Kylie Easterling, Dylan Easterling, Harlie Easterling, Aubrey Packard, Benjamin Packard, and Jacob Packard; as well as brother-in-law, Jerry Brown of Hope, AR; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins who all held a special place in his heart.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens in Hope, AR.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.