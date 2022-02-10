G. A. Bobo
LONGVIEW — G.A. Bobo, Jr., age 99, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ went to his Heavenly home on February 7, 2022. He lived his life exemplifying a Godly man as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A native of Alabama, G. A. graduated proudly from his alma mater, University of Alabama, with a degree in chemical engineering and he loved to support his favorite team, Roll Tide.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving as a naval aviator engaged in an anti-submarine patrol in the Pacific Theater. He was selected to go on a Heroes WWII Flight sponsored by Brookshire’s to Washington, D.C. visiting national museums and monuments.
G.A. joined Eastman Kodak Company in 1948 in Kingsport, TN, transferring to Texas Eastman in Longview in 1951. During his 38 year tenure with Eastman, he served in research, production and administrative roles, including Superintendent of the Acetaldehyde Department until his retirement in 1986.
He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Longview for 69 years and taught Sunday school for various ages and participated in other church programs.
His community service efforts dealt primarily with youth development. He was a member and secretary of the Board of Directors of the Longview YMCA for 10 years during the initial planning, construction and subsequent operation. He also served as a board member of the Longview Baseball for Boys program and he has been a season ticket holder to Longview Lobos’ football games since moving to Longview. He served 30 years with Meals on Wheels. Also, he loved gardening and anything to do with being outside.
He was preceded in death by parents, G.A. Bobo, Sr. and Vernon Bryant Bobo; sisters, Elna Wright and Clara Ben Lumpkin; and brothers, William A. Bobo and James S. Bobo.
Survivors include his wife of 76 years, Helen Butler Bobo; sons: Michael Stanford Bobo, Steven Alan Bobo (Trisha), Robert Bryant Bobo (Cheryl); daughter: Mary Helen Bobo; grandson: Brett Bobo (Carolina); granddaughter: Katie Bobo; great-grandson: Mason Bobo; great-granddaughter: Maddie Bobo; brother: Max S. Bobo; sister: Dorothy Stanley; sister-in law: Nancy G. Bobo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Friday, February 11, 2022, at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. with a service following from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. There will be a private family graveside burial for the family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Longview, 209 E. South Street, Longview 75601 or Meals With Love, 506 N. Second Street, Longview 75601.
