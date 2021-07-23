Gail Clark Shafer
KILGORE — Services for Gail Clark Shafer, 82 of Kilgore will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:30 in the morning, at the Danville Methodist Church. Gail completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Longview, Texas.
Mrs. Shafer was born on September 17, 1938, in Overton, Texas to the late Johnnie Ruth Hanks, and Andrew Garrison Clark. Gail graduated from Kilgore High School in 1957 and continued her education at Kilgore College where, she obtained an Associates Degree. Gail married the love of her life Johnny Shafer in 1959. They had two children together, Jason Shafer, and Traci Shafer Powell. Mrs. Shafer was very career oriented and worked as a banker for over sixty years, retiring from Kilgore National Bank. She was a member of various organizations, including Daughters of the American Revolution the Samuel Paul Dinkins Chapter of Kilgore, Kilgore Historical group, Kilgore Prayer Group, and Kilgore Public Library Friends. Gail was a long-term member of Danville United Methodist Church where she served as church treasurer for many years. Gail enjoyed watching baseball, specifically the Texas Rangers, reading, doing cross word puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, who will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, mother, Johnnie Ruth Hanks, father, Andrew Garrison Clark, son-in-law, Dan Richard Powell, brother, Andrew Garrison Clark Jr., sister-in-law, Judy Shafer, and her nephew Scott Shafer.
Left to cherish her memory are husband Johnny Shafer, son, Jason Shafer, daughter, Traci Powell, sister, Faye LaDon Nichols, brothers-in-law, Richard Shafer, Cris Shafer and wife Trina Shafer, Aladdin Shafer and wife Susan Shafer, nephews Mark, Shawn, and Christopher, nieces, Melody, Cristy, Danielle, Allison, Tessa, and Alissa. Also left to carry on her legacy are numerous great-nieces and nephews, former co-workers, friends, and other loving family members.
Memorials may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org or Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd, Kilgore, TX, 75662 or www.cityofkilgore.com. Online condolences may be left at raderfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heavy rains cause water rescue calls in downtown Longview; flash flood warning issued
- Four people found shot to death at Cherokee County home
- Business Beat: Gilmer Road Starbucks moving forward
- Teen dies in weekend drowning at Lake O' the Pines
- 'A senseless killing': Three men arrested in East Texas quadruple homicide
- 'Only country I've ever known': Longview teacher fears deportation, awaits fate of immigration legislation
- Suspect identified in standoff at Hallsville church
- Stallard: A blueprint for a 70-year marriage
- Christus breaks ground on Longview surgical hospital, orthopedics institute
- Child, 3, dies after found unresponsive in locked Tyler vehicle
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.