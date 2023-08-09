Gail Linn Grisham
KILGORE — Gail Linn Grisham of Kilgore, Texas, passed away in his home on August 4th, 2023, at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones. Gail was born in Electra, Texas, on December 20th, 1935, to parents Mary and Lonnie Grisham. After growing up and graduating high school in Graham, Texas, he attended Texas Wesleyan University. Here, he met Nancy Gene Richeson, and they were married on June 5th, 1959. After graduating from TWU, Gail served in the Army Reserves for six years. Gail and Nancy moved to Kilgore in 1967, where they would build their life-long home together. Gail worked for various oil and gas companies until he retired. During this time, he built a reputation of admiration and respect from co-workers and customers. Gail was a man of few words but created lasting relationships with many people in his community through his willingness to serve. He was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore, where he served as an usher for many years. Gail loved outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. If you knew anything about Gail, you would know he was an avid golfer. He could often be found at Kilgore Country Club winning quarters from his golfing companions. Gail was rarely seen without his chew and a spit cup, something his family lovingly teased him about. Gail is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Gai Linn and Paul Roberts of Longview, Texas; son, Lon Grisham, of Terrell, Texas; granddaughter, Sarah Wilson, her husband Richard and their children Wyatt and Hunter of Lubbock, Texas; grandson, Lieutenant Junior Grade Barclay “Scott” Bann of San Diego, California; sister, Carole Street of Graham, Texas; brother, Buddy Grisham and his wife Suzette of Graham, Texas; brothers-in-law, Joe Richeson and wife Maxine, Larry Richeson and wife Teresa, and Jimmy Richeson and wife Lana; and many loving nieces, nephews and life-long friends from Kilgore and Graham, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Gene Grisham of Kilgore; his parents, Mary Grisham Rodgers and Lonnie Grisham; nephew, Spencer Boyd Street III; and niece, Christie Carol Grisham. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 9th, at 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore, 815 East Main Street. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 8th, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail’s memory to First Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, or a charity of your choice.
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com
