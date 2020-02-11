spotlight
Gail Maxine Barber Carlton
HALLSVILLE — Gail Maxine Barber Carlton, 96, passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2020. Gail was born on April 10, 1923 in Elko, Nevada to the late Emery & Adeline Barber. Services will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will follow at 2 pm at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
