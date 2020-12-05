Galen Eugene Smith

Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Galen was born March 6, 1952 in Pittsburg Texas to Bobby L. “Cowboy” and Ruby Pearson Smith. He died on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Daingerfield. He graduated from Daingerfield High School, class of 1970. He received his bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and Masters from Texas A & I. He served in Education for 29 years and was Assistant Principle at Daingerfield High School and Principle at West Elementary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Cecil Pearson, brothers Jimmy Smith and Bobby L. “Butch” Smith, Jr.
Survived by his wife Deborah Owens Smith of Daingerfield, children Andy Smith and wife Mary of Burleson, Jessica Almendarez and husband Shane of Tyler, Leslie Sheridan and wife Destiny of Diana; sister Jacki Brown and husband Gene of Naples and brother Johnny Smith of Daingerfield; 6 grandchildren Mason and Madison Smith, Olivia Almendarez, Alex, Kandon and Ella Sheridan;
Anyone wishing to pay there respects can do so from 4 till 6p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
