GREENBACK, TN — Garland Larry Boyce, age 73, of Greenback, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lynn Boyce; parents, Marshall and Marline Boyce. He is survived by his children, Chuck and Jenifer Boyce, Shane and Marsha Boyce; grandchildren, Tim and Kelsey Boyce, Jake Boyce, Tristan Boyce, and Faith Boyce; great-grandchild, Larry Greyson Boyce; and a host of extended family. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
