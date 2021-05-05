Garland Mark Boyd
LONGVIEW — Garland M. Boyd, 82, of Longview, Texas, passed away Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born on November 7, 1938 in Brownwood, Texas, the first son of James and Greta Mae Boyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, James Chuck Boyd and one grandson, Jeffery Boyd. Garland graduated from New Diana High School in 1957. After graduation, he joined the US Navy and shortly after, in December 1957, while home on Christmas leave, he married his high school sweetheart, Wilma Faye Lancaster. He retired from the US Navy in 1976 and joined Big Three Industries as a dispatcher. He retired from Big Three industries/Air Liquide America as a Transportation/Distribution Manager in 2001. Although he was not a religious man, he was Christian of Baptist faith. He enjoyed bowling, fishing with his brother, bird hunting and fishing with his cousins and friends in Brownwood. He also enjoyed woodworking and watching the Dallas Cowboys and The Texas Rangers. Surviving relatives are his wife of 63 years, Wilma Lancaster Boyd; one son, Steve and husband, Morgan Boyd; one daughter, Montina Boyd Steller; his grandchildren, Brandi Posey, Courtney Boyd, Megan Wallace, Matthew Boyd and Dylan Steller; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ben and wife, Sue Boyd one sister, Judy and husband, Bill Humphrey; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His wish was to be cremated and have no public services. Arrangements are by Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man is voice behind epic 'Mortal Kombat' scream
- New Longview development, 'The Crossing at Main and Main,' attracts restaurants, retailers
- Longview man gets 50 years in prison for family violence
- Former Longview ISD teacher gets life sentence for child sex assault
- Longview man identified, charged in Gregg County shooting
- Police looking for witnesses after fatal crash in Longview`
- Family of East Texas child pulled from hot tub braces for worst; toddler has 'minimal' brain function
- Longview man awaiting trial for 2017 intoxication manslaughter arrested on DWI charge
- Jehovah's Witnesses adapt to changes in wake of COVID-19
- Toddler from Kilgore hotel hot tub incident dies; organs donated to other children
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.