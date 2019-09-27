Garland Paul Donaldson

Paul served as Associate Pastor at Assembly of God-Ponca City and Senior Pastor of 1st Church of God of Ponca City and started Joysound Music 1993 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He was Associate Minister in Kentucky & Decatur Alabama, Senior Pastor at Church of God in Wichita Falls, and Community Church of God-Longview. Paul moved to Longview in 1996 and became worship pastor at Cornerstone then Rose Heights and Longview Metro. Became senior pastor of Family Worship Center and was currently senior pastor of Downpour Church.
Paul enjoyed playing music and singing as a family. He worked also as a Technical engineer at his recording studio along with teaching piano, guitar, vocal coaching and many other instruments. Woodworking in his shop, playing softball on the church team, serving as Youth Camp Counselor, and finding the time to attend all family activities were his pleasure.
Paul is survived by wife Rebecca DiAnne Donaldson, Daughter, Shawna Faith Hector, three stepchildren; Summer Nicole Clay, Meagan Sierra Bernard, & Logan Rhett Bernard, two grandchildren; Sterling Troy Hector, Kenzi Sage Hector; Three step grandchildren, Jaylon Deshawn Hooks, Kaydee Nicole Hooks and Matthew Royce Jones Jr.; two brothers, Ronald Donaldson & Clifford Donaldson and half-brother Wayne Donaldson. Half Brothers, Eddie and Elwin precede Paul in death.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1PM at the Abundant Life Temple in Gladewater, Texas.
