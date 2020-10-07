Garland “Toby” Garmon

Toby was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Katherine Garmon; his sister, Joyce Garner; and brother, Butch Garmon.
Toby is survived by his daughter, Terry Lowery, her husband, Paul, and his granddaughter, Jessica Lowery, from White Oak, TX; his Aunts, Elizabeth Garmon from Gilmer, TX, and Billie Ruth Garmon from Tyler, TX; his sister-in-law, Barbara Garmon, from Houston, TX; his brother, Darrel Garmon and his wife, Leone, of Jacksonville, TX; his companion, Karen Dillehay from Longview, TX; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Toby was a salesman at heart, and he could sell anything. He will always be remembered for having a joke at any given time. Most of all, he was kind and giving to his family and friends, always there to lend a hand to someone that needed him, even if just to listen.
A Celebration of Toby’s Life will take place 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10th, 2020, at White Oak Community Church in White Oak, TX. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
