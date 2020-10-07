Garland “Toby” Garmon
LONGVIEW — “Toby” Garland Paul Garmon passed away on the 30th day of September 2020, in Longview, TX. He was born in Clarksville, TX, to Paul and Katherine Garmon on the 14th day of October 1945. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1964. He also attended East Texas State University. Toby retired from Haverty’s in 2012 after 18 years. In his retirement years, along with gardening, Toby enjoyed remodeling homes and investing in real estate.
Toby was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Katherine Garmon; his sister, Joyce Garner; and brother, Butch Garmon.
Toby is survived by his daughter, Terry Lowery, her husband, Paul, and his granddaughter, Jessica Lowery, from White Oak, TX; his Aunts, Elizabeth Garmon from Gilmer, TX, and Billie Ruth Garmon from Tyler, TX; his sister-in-law, Barbara Garmon, from Houston, TX; his brother, Darrel Garmon and his wife, Leone, of Jacksonville, TX; his companion, Karen Dillehay from Longview, TX; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Toby was a salesman at heart, and he could sell anything. He will always be remembered for having a joke at any given time. Most of all, he was kind and giving to his family and friends, always there to lend a hand to someone that needed him, even if just to listen.
A Celebration of Toby’s Life will take place 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10th, 2020, at White Oak Community Church in White Oak, TX. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.

