Garry C. Haney
LONGVIEW — Graveside Services for Garry C. Haney, 81, Longview, will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Concord Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm, Wednesday, at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Garry was born September 1, 1940, to Cecil Leon and Helen Glenn Oglesby Haney, in Sherman, Texas, and passed from this life November 13, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Garry married JoAnn Knutson, January 2, 1965 at New Hopewell Baptist Church. He worked for The Made-Rite Company for over 47 years until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of Longview Missionary Baptist Church, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps 1962.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, JoAnn Haney; sons, Christopher Ernest Haney and Stephen Glenn Haney, and their wives, Paula and Kara Haney; his grandchildren, Lauren Haney, Jonathen Britten Haney, Lillian Haney, Shayla Eadler, and Alexia Heatherly. He is survived by his twin brother, Larry Leon Haney.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Juan O’Quinn and Kay Stroderd, and his half-brother, Henry Kramer Haney.
Please visit Garry’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
