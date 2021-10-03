Gary Burleson
DIANA — Gary Burleson - father, brother, and beloved friend - passed away September 25, 2021. Gary never met a stranger. He had a kind and generous heart that leaves a legacy for everyone who knew him.
Gary was born to Neva and J.A. Burleson Jr. on January 18, 1948.He attended school in Hughes Springs, Texas, graduating in 1966.He was a member of Dr. OC Bradley’s BSA Troop 66, where he became a distinguished Eagle Scout and forged lifelong friendships.
Gary attended Kilgore College, and started working for AT&T driving the roads of East Texas and making friends at every turn. After 48 years of service, Gary retired in June of 2018.
Gary enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, loved fiercely, and was most proud of his daughters and the scholarships he provided to Hallsville High School seniors. He knew he was a lucky man, and he would often laugh and say he’d “rather be lucky than good any day.”
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Neva and J.A. Burleson Jr., and sister Janeva Robertson and husband Jerry of Bullard. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Roberts of Longview, Lori Partain and husband Matt of Sunnyvale, sister Judy Burleson Wheeler and husband Butch of Greenville, and numerous neices and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregivers and friends Gabby McAllister and Jennifer Norris.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration lunch at Wylde Acres in Longview on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 12:00 pm. To continue Gary’s legacy of granting scholarships, please make donations to the Hallsville Education Foundation in lieu of flowers. Go to hisdfoundation.org and click Donate.
