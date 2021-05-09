Gary Foster
GLADEWATER — Gary Foster, 70, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Graveside services took place Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Gladewater Memorial Park.
Born in Greencastle, Indiana, December 25th, 1950, Gary’s family moved to Longview, Texas in January, 1969.
Gary graduated from Imperial High School, Big Sandy in 1970. He then went on to college and graduated from University of Texas, Tyler with a bachelor’s degree in teaching, then worked toward his master’s degree.
Gary was a very kind hearted person, who always treated people right. He was a wonderful brother. Gary was in the construction business locally for 45 years and worked on many area homes and apartments. He was hardworking, honest, well liked and earned the trust of many people.
Gary liked being outdoors, feeding deer on his property, fishing, and making creative pieces of art.
Gary is survived by his older brother, Larry Foster, younger brother Morris Foster, Gary’s son Chad Foster and wife Autumn, grandchildren Torri Foster, Tracie Foster, Teara Daniels, Dasia Foster, Wyntur Foster, Elija Foster, and great-granddaughter Marce Daniels.
Gary was preceded in death by infant siblings Donna Jo Foster and Warren B. Foster Jr. He was also preceded in death by parents Warren & Betty Foster.
Gary was a kind and gentle soul, and will be truly missed, by many. We look forward to being reunited with you.

